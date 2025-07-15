Contrasting Siemens Energy (SMNEY) & The Competition

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMNEY – Get Free Report) is one of 75 public companies in the “Other Alt Energy” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Siemens Energy to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Siemens Energy and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Siemens Energy $37.38 billion $1.29 billion 488.59 Siemens Energy Competitors $5.49 billion $338.94 million 7.45

Siemens Energy has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Siemens Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Siemens Energy 2 1 2 1 2.33 Siemens Energy Competitors 260 983 1645 55 2.51

This is a summary of current recommendations for Siemens Energy and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Other Alt Energy” companies have a potential downside of 4.12%. Given Siemens Energy’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Siemens Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.3% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.0% of shares of all “Other Alt Energy” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Siemens Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Siemens Energy 0.48% 1.81% 0.34% Siemens Energy Competitors -41.99% -24.92% -4.00%

Summary

Siemens Energy beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates through Gas Services, Grid Technologies, Transformation of Industry, and Siemens Gamesa segments. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, and heat pumps, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and high voltage direct current transmission systems, offshore windfarm grid connections, transformers, flexible alternating current transmission systems, high voltage substations, air and gas-insulated switchgears, digital grid solutions and components, and storage solutions. It also offers electrolyzers, industrial steam turbines, industrial generators, turbo and reciprocating compressors, compressor trains, and other systems and solutions; onshore and onshore wind turbines; design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation solutions for onshore markets; offshore wind turbine equipment design, manufacturing, and installation solutions; and operation and maintenance services for wind farms. The company serves utilities, independent power producers, project developers, oil and gas, transmission and distribution system operators, and industrial and infrastructure customers. Siemens Energy AG was founded in 1866 and is based in Munich, Germany.

