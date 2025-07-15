Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.24 and traded as high as $22.53. Compass Minerals International shares last traded at $22.01, with a volume of 395,828 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CMP shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th.

The company has a market cap of $913.42 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.24.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.96 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 24.24%. The company's revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth $79,139,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,427,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,055,000 after acquiring an additional 652,129 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 642.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 915,983 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 33.6% in the first quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 755,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 189,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

