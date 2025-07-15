Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $61,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CWEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

CWEN opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.87. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.69.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.28. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.4384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 218.75%.

Clearway Energy Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Articles

