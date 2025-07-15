Circle Internet Group (CRCL) versus Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) is one of 154 public companies in the “FIN – MISC SVCS” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Circle Internet Group to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Circle Internet Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Circle Internet Group 2 6 5 1 2.36 Circle Internet Group Competitors 622 2655 4179 154 2.51

Circle Internet Group currently has a consensus target price of $182.09, suggesting a potential downside of 10.86%. As a group, “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 3.25%. Given Circle Internet Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Circle Internet Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

41.7% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of shares of all “FIN – MISC SVCS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Circle Internet Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Circle Internet Group N/A N/A N/A Circle Internet Group Competitors -14.24% 2.11% -1.39%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Circle Internet Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Circle Internet Group $1.89 billion N/A -16,143.51 Circle Internet Group Competitors $20.31 billion $310.84 million -147.87

Circle Internet Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Circle Internet Group. Circle Internet Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Circle Internet Group peers beat Circle Internet Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Circle Internet Group Company Profile

Founded in 2013, Circle’s mission is to raise global economic prosperity through the frictionless exchange of value. We intend to connect the world more deeply by building a new global economic system on the foundation of the internet, and to facilitate the creation of a world where everyone, everywhere can share value as easily as we can today share information, content, and communications. Since inception, we have relentlessly pursued our mission and vision, building fundamental technology for the internet financial system. We have forged paths toward mainstream acceptance through persistent and active engagement with policymakers and regulators globally, and have seen institutional and consumer knowledge and acceptance of internet-native financial assets approach critical mass. Large and influential players in the incumbent financial services system are increasingly embracing digital assets broadly and stablecoins specifically. Circle’s innovative products reach tens of millions of end-users, power thousands of businesses, and, as of March 31, 2025, USDC has been used for more than $25 trillion in onchain transactions. While we have made strong progress in our pursuit of our mission and vision over the past decade, we believe the internet financial system is in its infancy with decades of growth and innovation ahead. Our principal executive office is located in New York, NY.

