Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.08 and traded as high as $40.55. Central Garden & Pet shares last traded at $40.51, with a volume of 79,959 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CENT

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average is $36.08.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $833.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.36 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Company will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $249,912.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 377,383 shares in the company, valued at $12,091,351.32. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,800 shares of company stock worth $3,490,112. Company insiders own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 136.2% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 13.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4,556.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, garden, and pet supplies markets. It operates through the Pet and Garden segments. The Pet segment focuses on dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management and training pads, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish, and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.