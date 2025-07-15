Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at JMP Securities

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.73.

Carlyle Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $58.97 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.86. Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.08.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $973.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.27 million. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Carlyle Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Carlyle Group by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,351,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,131 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Carlyle Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,249,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,990,000 after buying an additional 1,773,465 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Carlyle Group by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,455,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,002,000 after buying an additional 1,220,827 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Carlyle Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,292,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,058,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,532,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Stories

