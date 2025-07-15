Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Price Target to $11.00

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVTL. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

NYSE:EVTL opened at $4.96 on Monday. Vertical Aerospace has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $15.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.38.

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $4.84. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertical Aerospace will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

