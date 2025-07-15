Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westwind Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $228.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.25. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $230.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3161 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

