BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $3.86. BRF shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 4,997,580 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRFS shares. Wall Street Zen raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of BRF in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

BRF Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.60.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. BRF had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brf S.A. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BRF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,682,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,016 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,634,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after buying an additional 1,180,453 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,975,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,251,000 after buying an additional 687,243 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth $9,258,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of BRF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,217,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,025,000 after buying an additional 91,268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA raises, produces, and slaughters poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company provides frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey, and halal products for Islamic markets; processed foods, such as marinated, frozen, seasoned whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacons, cold meats, and other smoked products; and hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

