Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Truist Financial Analyst Says

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $4,720.00 to $5,630.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Booking from $5,120.00 to $5,077.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Booking from $4,692.00 to $5,411.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,449.44.

Get Booking alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Booking

Booking Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,766.04 on Monday. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $3,180.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5,459.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,002.31. The stock has a market cap of $187.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.57 by $7.24. Booking had a net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 143.67%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $20.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.89%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,073,911.22. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.