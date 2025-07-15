BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 228.6% in the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,310,000 after buying an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $365,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $1,916,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 368,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,441,097.64. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Ortega acquired 1,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $114.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,404.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,641 shares in the company, valued at $990,258.60. This represents a 25.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $107.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $121.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

