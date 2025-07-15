Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $38.79 and traded as high as $42.62. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior shares last traded at $42.32, with a volume of 75,836 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $77.95 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 24.91%. On average, analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLX. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 36.8% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 4,087.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,441,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Featured Articles

