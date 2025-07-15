Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 393 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Iron Mountain by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 131,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total transaction of $89,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,404.55. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $612,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 91,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,292,083.62. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,007 shares of company stock worth $23,649,959 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on IRM shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE IRM opened at $98.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.85 and its 200-day moving average is $95.76. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.08 and a beta of 1.08.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 1.97% and a negative return on equity of 201.62%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 765.85%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

