Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 201 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 155.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $157.68 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $178.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $887.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

ATR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $1,095,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,369.85. This trade represents a 40.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $151,657.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,798.42. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,680 shares of company stock valued at $6,983,798. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

