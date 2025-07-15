Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 121 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 438.2% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock opened at $197.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.25. The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $122.37 and a 1 year high of $207.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

