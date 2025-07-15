Ballentine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,322 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MFA Wealth Services now owns 4,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.6%

TD opened at $74.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Toronto Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $75.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $62.41. The stock has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.14. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.7568 per share. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TD shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto Dominion Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TD

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.