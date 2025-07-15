Ballentine Partners LLC Has $598,000 Stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Ballentine Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Azenta were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Azenta by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after purchasing an additional 48,064 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Azenta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,331,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in Azenta by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Azenta by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of AZTA stock opened at $32.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.99. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $63.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 10.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AZTA. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Azenta from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Azenta from $59.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AZTA

About Azenta

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.