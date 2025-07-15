Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 475 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 55.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 275.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in Synopsys by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 90 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $550.00 target price on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 target price (down previously from $653.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.67.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $549.53 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $365.74 and a 12 month high of $621.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $500.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $480.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $85.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.21, for a total value of $4,245,602.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $699,746.85. This trade represents a 85.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 7,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.72, for a total value of $3,550,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 15,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,427,144.52. This trade represents a 32.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,686 shares of company stock worth $13,001,048 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

