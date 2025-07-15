Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 899,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Avient were worth $33,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $8,344,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Avient by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Avient by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 55,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avient Price Performance

Shares of AVNT opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. Avient Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.68.

Avient Announces Dividend

Avient ( NYSE:AVNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. Avient had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 100.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Avient Profile

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

See Also

