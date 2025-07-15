AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,309,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,704 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $37,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,859,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,637,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,761,301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,723,000 after buying an additional 2,640,644 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 96,779,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,280,866 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,858,418,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,148,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,779,438,000 after acquiring an additional 10,945,679 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.12.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7%

T opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

