Asset Dedication LLC Purchases New Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PREF. Griffith & Werner Inc. bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000. South Plains Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Wealth Management Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the first quarter worth about $229,000.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PREF opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.67. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $19.01.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

