Asset Dedication LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI)

Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 122.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the first quarter worth $2,964,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the first quarter worth $454,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer bought a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the first quarter worth $532,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 302,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,015,000 after acquiring an additional 36,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Enhanced International ETF alerts:

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FENI opened at $33.09 on Tuesday. Fidelity Enhanced International ETF has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Enhanced International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.