Arizona State Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in Labcorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Labcorp by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Labcorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Labcorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Labcorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LH has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Labcorp from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. HSBC lowered shares of Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Labcorp from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.38.

Labcorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $249.77 on Tuesday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.98 and a twelve month high of $265.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.70 and a 200 day moving average of $243.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Labcorp (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. Labcorp had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labcorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Labcorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Labcorp news, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.73, for a total transaction of $1,518,496.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,614,818.26. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,990. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,834 shares of company stock worth $2,928,714 over the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Labcorp Profile

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

