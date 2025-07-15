Arizona State Retirement System Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 260.0% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Mizuho set a $490.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.17.

Watsco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $472.30 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $418.31 and a 1 year high of $571.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $453.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 17.13%. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 92.24%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.