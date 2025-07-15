Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,050 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $6,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 122,109 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 19.1% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 430,406 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after acquiring an additional 68,936 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 36.1% in the first quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 73,875 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 8.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,897 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.53.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $22.05 on Tuesday. Halliburton Company has a 1 year low of $18.72 and a 1 year high of $37.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.54.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Halliburton had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

