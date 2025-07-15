ANSYS’s (ANSS) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their neutral rating on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $396.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $349.00.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ANSS

ANSYS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $385.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $345.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $333.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ANSYS has a twelve month low of $275.06 and a twelve month high of $395.49.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,903,178 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,451,510,000 after buying an additional 259,412 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ANSYS by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,363,744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $796,033,000 after acquiring an additional 58,190 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in ANSYS by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,086,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $703,730,000 after purchasing an additional 511,557 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $695,129,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,566,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ANSYS

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.