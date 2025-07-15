Analyzing Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) and AirTrona International (OTCMKTS:ARTR)

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) and AirTrona International (OTCMKTS:ARTR – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Energy Recovery shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Energy Recovery shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energy Recovery and AirTrona International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Recovery $144.95 million 4.93 $23.05 million $0.37 35.46 AirTrona International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Energy Recovery has higher revenue and earnings than AirTrona International.

Profitability

This table compares Energy Recovery and AirTrona International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Recovery 15.21% 9.96% 8.75% AirTrona International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Energy Recovery and AirTrona International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Recovery 0 1 2 2 3.20 AirTrona International 0 0 0 0 0.00

Energy Recovery currently has a consensus price target of $18.17, indicating a potential upside of 38.47%. Given Energy Recovery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Energy Recovery is more favorable than AirTrona International.

Risk & Volatility

Energy Recovery has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AirTrona International has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energy Recovery beats AirTrona International on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment. It also provides PX G1300, which reduces energy consumption and operating costs of carbon dioxide-based refrigeration systems; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services. It sells its products under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, Ultra PX, PX G, PX G1300, PX PowerTrain, AT, and Aquabold brands to original equipment manufacturers, supermarket chains, cold storage facilities, refrigeration system installers, and other industrial users; aftermarket customers consisting of desalination plant owners and operators; and project developers, end-users, and industry consultants, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. Energy Recovery, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.

About AirTrona International

AirTrona International Inc. provides various commercial and industrial Ozone generators for a range of commercial, industrial, and residential applications. Its products include ozone sanitization and ozone laundry systems. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Stoney Creek, Canada.

