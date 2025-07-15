Analyzing Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) & Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) and Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Health Systems and Acadia Healthcare”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Health Systems $12.63 billion 0.04 -$516.00 million ($3.68) -1.01 Acadia Healthcare $3.15 billion 0.70 $255.61 million $2.03 11.86

Profitability

Acadia Healthcare has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Community Health Systems. Community Health Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Community Health Systems and Acadia Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Health Systems -3.85% N/A -0.87% Acadia Healthcare 5.94% 8.72% 4.46%

Risk & Volatility

Community Health Systems has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Healthcare has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Community Health Systems and Acadia Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Health Systems 2 4 2 0 2.00 Acadia Healthcare 0 4 6 0 2.60

Community Health Systems presently has a consensus target price of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 12.16%. Acadia Healthcare has a consensus target price of $47.94, suggesting a potential upside of 99.10%. Given Acadia Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acadia Healthcare is more favorable than Community Health Systems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Community Health Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Community Health Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Acadia Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Acadia Healthcare beats Community Health Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Health Systems

(Get Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc. owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services. The company also provides outpatient services at primary care practices, urgent care centers, free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging and diagnostic centers, and direct-to-consumer virtual health visits. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.