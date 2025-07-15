Amplifon (AMFPF) and Its Peers Critical Review

Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) is one of 95 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Amplifon to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amplifon and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Amplifon $2.61 billion $157.31 million 35.07 Amplifon Competitors $9.23 billion $235.02 million 6.17

Amplifon’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Amplifon. Amplifon is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

57.3% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of shares of all “Medical Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amplifon and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplifon 0 1 1 0 2.50 Amplifon Competitors 422 2248 4821 155 2.62

As a group, “Medical Services” companies have a potential upside of 440.07%. Given Amplifon’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amplifon has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Amplifon has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplifon’s competitors have a beta of 1.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amplifon and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplifon 5.90% 13.68% 3.97% Amplifon Competitors -746.45% -28.19% -12.44%

Summary

Amplifon competitors beat Amplifon on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices. It also operates Ampli-care, a platform to deliver audiological care experience; and Amplifon App to manage the device functions in real-time directly from smartphone. Amplifon S.p.A. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Amplifon S.p.A.

