Woori Bank (NYSE:WF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Woori Bank Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.28. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Woori Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Woori Bank by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Woori Bank by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Woori Bank by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Woori Bank by 1,830.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 41,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Woori Bank by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 287,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 81,973 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woori Bank Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, corporations, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments.

Featured Stories

