Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC

Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 9.8% of Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $17,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 119.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,781 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $814,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,311,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $287.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $221.41 and a 1-year high of $289.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $275.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.18.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

