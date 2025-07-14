UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Stock

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,047. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $17.32 and a 52 week high of $42.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $911.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,010.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 41,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,737.23. This trade represents a 31.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,060,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,639,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 296,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

