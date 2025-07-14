UBS Group Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at UBS Group from $9.00 to $11.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.26% from the stock’s previous close.

F has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,980,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 954,931 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after buying an additional 126,515 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 59,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 21,319 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 164,521 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 57,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

