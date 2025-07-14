UBS Group Boosts ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Price Target to $45.00

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Shares of NYSE:MAN traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $37.99 and a fifty-two week high of $78.22.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.08). ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 0.63%. The firm had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

