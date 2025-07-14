Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,938 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,938 shares during the quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,316,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,409 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12,208.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,327,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,484 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,574,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $45,478,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $91.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Floor & Decor from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.19.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of FND stock opened at $83.29 on Monday. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $124.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.47 and its 200 day moving average is $84.41. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.