Strata Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,566 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Strata Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:EFG opened at $110.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $112.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.78.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

