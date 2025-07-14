State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Position in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AES were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in AES by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AES in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in AES by 200.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in AES by 760.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in AES by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AES from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of AES in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AES from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of AES from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

AES Stock Performance

NYSE:AES opened at $12.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. The AES Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $9.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). AES had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Corporation will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

AES Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.176 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

AES Profile

(Free Report)

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.