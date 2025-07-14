Slow Capital Inc. Has $7.55 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 108.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,464 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up approximately 1.0% of Slow Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth $36,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $244.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $121.42 billion, a PE ratio of 66.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.02 and its 200 day moving average is $213.72. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.65 and a 52 week high of $247.73.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 107.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,968,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 142,996 shares in the company, valued at $28,147,332.64. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.84, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 180,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,265,104.64. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock worth $3,143,556 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.67.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

