Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE) PT Set at $25.00 by JMP Securities

Slide Insurance (NASDAQ:SLDE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a $25.00 target price by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.16% from the company’s previous close.
SLDE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Slide Insurance to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a report on Monday. They set a “mkt outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Slide Insurance in a report on Sunday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Slide Insurance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.
In other news, Director Robert Gries, Jr. sold 358,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $5,667,205.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,031,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,114,299.65. The trade was a 15.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Rohde sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $175,206.42. Following the sale, the director owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,586.35. This represents a 54.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 427,482 shares of company stock worth $6,758,490 over the last 90 days.
Launched in 2021, we are a technology enabled, fast-growing, coastal specialty insurer. We focus on profitable underwriting of single family and condominium policies in the property and casualty (“P&C”) industry in coastal states along the Atlantic seaboard through our insurance subsidiary, Slide Insurance Company (“SIC”).
