Signaturefd LLC Sells 12,648 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,648 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $54,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $441.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $177.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $443.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $418.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.14.

Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

