Signaturefd LLC Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AstraZeneca by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,026,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,247,000 after purchasing an additional 15,722,197 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $254,018,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 9,985.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,707,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,444,000 after buying an additional 3,670,719 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 220.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,027,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,645 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 815.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,073,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $71.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.84. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $87.68. The stock has a market cap of $220.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. Berenberg Bank set a $97.00 target price on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

