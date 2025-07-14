ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 971,371 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 374,957 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $773,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $937.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,008.08 and a 200-day moving average of $958.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.33, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $678.66 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $1,194,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total value of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,087,540. The trade was a 4.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,955 shares of company stock valued at $6,862,195. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price target on ServiceNow and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $970.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,068.23.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

