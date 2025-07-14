Schroders plc (LON:SDR) Insider Purchases £248.95 in Stock

Schroders plc (LON:SDR – Get Free Report) insider Richard Oldfield purchased 65 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 383 ($5.17) per share, for a total transaction of £248.95 ($335.74).

On Tuesday, June 10th, Richard Oldfield purchased 68 shares of Schroders stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 371 ($5.00) per share, for a total transaction of £252.28 ($340.23).

SDR opened at GBX 384 ($5.18) on Monday. Schroders plc has a 12 month low of GBX 283.40 ($3.82) and a 12 month high of GBX 428.80 ($5.78). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 358.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 350.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SDR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 373 ($5.03) price objective on shares of Schroders in a report on Monday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 496 ($6.69) to GBX 337 ($4.54) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Schroders from GBX 390 ($5.26) to GBX 435 ($5.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

