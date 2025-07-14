SBI Securities Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SBI Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $27,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $670.33 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $678.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $625.67 and a 200 day moving average of $597.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

