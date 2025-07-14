Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Acquires £150.49 in Stock

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Richard Carter bought 101 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 149 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £150.49 ($202.95).

Geoffrey Richard Carter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 146 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 137 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £200.02 ($269.75).

On Monday, May 12th, Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 149 shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 135 ($1.82) per share, with a total value of £201.15 ($271.27).

Sabre Insurance Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of LON:SBRE opened at GBX 148.80 ($2.01) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 138.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 133. The firm has a market cap of £370.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 118.60 ($1.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 167 ($2.25).

Sabre Insurance Group Company Profile

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers taxi, private car, and motorcycle insurance through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive brands. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

