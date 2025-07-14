Reviewing OS Therapies (OSTX) & Its Rivals

OS Therapies (NYSE:OSTX – Get Free Report) is one of 450 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare OS Therapies to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OS Therapies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OS Therapies N/A -$7.79 million -1.80 OS Therapies Competitors $443.87 million -$69.05 million -7.49

OS Therapies’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than OS Therapies. OS Therapies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

39.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of OS Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for OS Therapies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OS Therapies 0 0 3 2 3.40 OS Therapies Competitors 4776 9992 16015 364 2.38

OS Therapies currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,065.05%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 121.47%. Given OS Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe OS Therapies is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares OS Therapies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OS Therapies N/A N/A -569.57% OS Therapies Competitors -2,615.58% -412.72% -44.45%

Summary

OS Therapies beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About OS Therapies

OS Therapies Incorporated, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of treatments for osteosarcoma and other solid tumors in the United States. Its pipeline includes OST-HER2, an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for osteosarcoma patients; and OST-tunable drug conjugate (OST-tADC), an antibody-drug conjugate technology, with a plug-and-play platform that features tunable pH sensitive silicone linkers. OS Therapies Incorporated was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Rockville, Maryland.

