Reviewing Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) & Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) and Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.5% of Applied Energetics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.9% of Microvision shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Applied Energetics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Microvision shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Applied Energetics alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Applied Energetics and Microvision’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Energetics -386.66% -413.63% -239.35% Microvision -2,295.70% -161.24% -92.54%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Energetics 0 0 0 0 0.00 Microvision 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Applied Energetics and Microvision, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Microvision has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 93.05%. Given Microvision’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Microvision is more favorable than Applied Energetics.

Volatility & Risk

Applied Energetics has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Microvision has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Energetics and Microvision”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Energetics $2.43 million 212.30 -$9.18 million ($0.03) -78.67 Microvision $4.33 million 74.57 -$96.92 million ($0.44) -2.94

Applied Energetics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Microvision. Applied Energetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Microvision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Microvision beats Applied Energetics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Energetics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Energetics, Inc. engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

About Microvision

(Get Free Report)

MicroVision, Inc. develops and sells lidar sensors and software used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. It offers a suite of light detection and ranging (lidar) sensors and perception; and validation software for automotive OEMs, advanced driver-assistance systems, and autonomous vehicle applications, as well as non-automotive applications including industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure. The company also provides MAVIN DR, a dynamic view lidar system, which combines short, medium, and long range sense and field of view into one form; lidar sensors under the MOVIA brand name; and MOSAIK, a software that automates manual data classification or annotation process. In addition, it provides engineering services for its hardware and software products. The company markets its products to customers directly, through trade shows, and its website. MicroVision, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Energetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Energetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.