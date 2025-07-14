Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Trading Down 5.4% – Here’s Why

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) dropped 5.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $122.30 and last traded at $123.15. Approximately 125,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 725,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Repligen from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Repligen from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Repligen from $202.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.75.

Repligen Stock Down 6.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.79 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -270.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.65 and a 200-day moving average of $139.29.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. Repligen had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Repligen’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Repligen

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth $340,000. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the second quarter worth $2,513,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 18.0% during the first quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth $6,069,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 7.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 252,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

