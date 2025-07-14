Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at JMP Securities

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at JMP Securities from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $198.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Raymond James Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James Financial from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.50.

Shares of NYSE RJF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,073. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Raymond James Financial has a 1 year low of $104.24 and a 1 year high of $174.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.02). Raymond James Financial had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James Financial will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 6,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $963,227.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,935,053.46. The trade was a 8.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $498,188.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,677,203.23. This represents a 4.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James Financial by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

