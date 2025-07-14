Provident Financial’s (PROV) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Provident Financial Stock Down 1.9%

Provident Financial stock opened at $15.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $104.41 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Provident Financial has a one year low of $12.41 and a one year high of $16.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $10.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Gwendolyn Wertz sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $29,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,189.80. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 438,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 31,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 334,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

